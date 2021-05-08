Tshegofatso Pule's family welcomes court decision to deny bail to Ntuthuko Shoba

Ntuthuko Shoba will remain behind bars until his case is finalised.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of the late Tshegofatso Pule has welcomed the decision by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court to deny bail to the man believed to be the mastermind behind her murder.

Pule's body was found hanging from a tree, with multiple stab wounds in Durban Deep last June.

Ntuthuko Shoba was arrested and charged after he was implicated by Muzikayise Malephane, who claimed to have been hired by the accused.

Shoba will remain behind bars until his case is finalised, this after he was denied bail by Magistrate Denise Smith, saying that his legal team failed to show exceptional circumstances that warranted the court to release him.

"The applicant has stated nothing compelling before this court. In taking into account new evidence previously not known and the elaboration on the already known facts. Bail is refused."

The public gallery reacted after Shoba was refused bail.

Family spokesperson Bathabile Modisane said that they were happy with the judgement.

"This verdict for us means that everything that is happening, judicial system, NPA, everybody is taking this case as seriously as it is."

Shoba's matter is now heading to the High Court where it will reconvene on 17 May to allow the State to serve the indictment.

