Suspended ANC secretary-general Magashule booted from NEC meeting

The ANC’s highest decision-making body in between conferences meets amid deep divisions over the step aside resolution, which has resulted in Magashule being suspended.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has been booted out of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

Eyewitness News understands that Magashule attended a meeting between the officials and the ANC Women’s League before the NEC meeting got under way.

And while he attended the virtual NEC meeting, some wanted him out, calling for his appeal to be finalised first before he was allowed back to regular meetings.

Magashule and his supporters have been calling for the party to dump virtual meeting and hold person-to-person meetings.

Magashule kept his word, showing up for both the officials' meeting and Saturday’s NEC.

He argued that he remained in office as he had appealed the decision to suspend him.

However, his presence caught the ire of a dominant faction, which resulted in an immediate debate over whether he should be allowed to remain throughout the weekend’s proceedings.

Eyewitness News understands that he was booted out but his supporters not only tried to bring him back into the session but also argued for his wish to have a physical meeting.

Magashule was told to wait until his appeal had been finalised.

His supporters have vowed to fight to the last blood.

The NEC meeting continues until Monday.

