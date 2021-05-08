Stan Mathabatha hails Ramaphosa as one of ANC's best president in leaked audio

Mathabatha in the leaked audio claims some of those defending Ramaphosa have been holding factional meetings across different provinces.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been more leaks from the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting Limpopo chair Stan Mathabatha has praised Cyril Ramaphosa as one of the best presidents to have served the ANC but has slammed factions accusing the party president’s supporters of sowing division.

The NEC is in a special meeting discussing the integrity commission’s reports the step aside resolution, the upcoming local government elections and suspended secretary general Ace Magashule.



Magashule was booted out of the meeting earlier but he has maintained that he remained the secretary general who will continue with his duties because he has appealed his suspension.

Mathabatha has spoken out against the hatred he said some of his comrades have shown towards one another.

In leaked audio, he is heard telling the NEC meeting that those claiming to support the party’s president have been sowing division to further their own personal and factional interests.

“I can organise a meeting with the top five and mention those comrades by name and the meetings that they convened in the province where some of us were vilified.”

He has also questioned why members of the governing party felt comfortable referring to one another as comrade when they have failed to show one another comradely behaviour.

“Because some of us here hate each other more than they hate the enemy or even the opposition.”

The ANC has a tough weekend ahead with its secretary general being the source of some of the heated disagreements.

It’s expected to wrap on Monday.

Meanwhile, Magashule has now written a letter to the party’s national disciplinary committee informing them of his intention to appeal his suspension.

Magashule was among party officials given 30 days to step aside in line with the Nasrec resolutions.

However, he has refused to do so accusing Ramaphosa’s faction of pushing for his suspension.

In a letter addressed to the NDC chairperson Mildred Oliphant, Magashule explained that his deputy Jesse Duarte suspended him without giving him the opportunity to make representations.

He said he was yet to receive the charge sheet.

Magashule wants a review of the decision raising questions about the way the NDC arrived at the decision.

