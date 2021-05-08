SA records 67 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,256 new infections

Sixty-seven more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, taking our known death toll to 54,687.

JOHANNESBURG - Sixty-seven more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, taking the country's death toll to 54,687.

The Health Department said that 2,256 infections were also picked up over the past 24-hour cycle, with the caseload increasing to 1,592,000.

The country's recovery rate is holding steady at 95%, with over 1.5 million people having recuperated so far.

On the vaccine front, just over 381,000 healthcare workers have now received their COVID-19 jab.

