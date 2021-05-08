'Please call me' inventor Makate says up to court to decide compensation figure

Friday was the last day of the judicial review of the so-called 'please call me' trial, with Makate demanding compensation from Vodacom for his idea.

JOHANNESBURG - "Please call me" inventor Nkosana Makate said that his model and calculations for compensation that he wanted from Vodacom were now before the court and he believed that his legal team had presented a good case.

He maintains that Vodacom was wrong to offer him R47 million.

Makate has been fighting Vodacom for two decades, through lengthy court battles, to pay out the amount that he feels was due to him for his invention of the "please call me".

He believed that this time things were different.

"We were responding to Vodacom’s case with regard to the review of the CEO and the main things that we're dealing with then has to do with duration and models and how the models of the CEO were constructed and ours and that ours is the correct model. So it was about models and calculations of the PCM liability."

Makate said that he could not divulge the amount that his calculations came to because this was now for the court to determine.

Presiding Gauteng High Court Judge Wendy Hughes is expected to hand down her verdict soon.

