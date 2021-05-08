‘More flights mean more boxes in belly’ – CoCT marks increase in domestic travel

The Cape Town International Airport recorded the highest domestic traffic volumes in April since air travel resumed in June 2020 following the hard lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Saturday said the marked increase in domestic travel bodes well for the local economy.



The Cape Town International Airport recorded the highest domestic traffic volumes in April since air travel resumed in June 2020 following the hard lockdown.

Economic opportunities and asset management mayoral committe member James Vos said passenger tallies hit their highest level, with domestic terminal numbers reaching 61% of 2019 totals for last month.

“More flights give us more bums on seats and more boxes in the belly and this means that we can welcome more visitors and create more jobs through tourism and also provide trading opportunities to export more Cape Town proudly products to the rest of the world.”

Vos has called on residents to continue abiding by COVID-19 health and safety protocols, so that the upward trend in tourism can continue.

“We are working around the clock to restore tourism and travel confidence and to get our visitor economy back on track to save businesses and retain jobs. We know that stricter limitations will have a harmful on the tourism and hospitality businesses already struggling to keep their doors open. We are expecting an increase in domestic travel in the coming period and therefore adherence to COVID protocols are vital.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.