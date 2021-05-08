Magashule adamant he remains active in his role ANC secretary-general

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was kicked out of the virtual NEC meeting on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said that he would continue doing his job as secretary-general despite being suspended and being booted out of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Saturday morning.

He told Eyewitness News that he remained active in his role.

"I have appealed and therefore I will still be active in the African National Congress, that's what our branches, our regions and provinces and the general public of South Africa must understand," Magashule said.

Meanwhile, the ANC’s NEC has heard calls for a special elective congress because its president, Cyril Ramphosa, failed to deliver on party resolutions in government.

Leaked audio recordings of the meetings have surfaced again amidst a heated debate on the divisions plaguing the party.

In parts of the leaked audio, NEC member Dakota Legoete is heard accusing the ANC’s highest decision-making structure in between conferences of being selective in its treatment of leaders.

The party is holding a special NEC, which has been dubbed a stress test on its own resolve to deal with the corrupt amongst them.

Earlier, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule was kicked out of the virtual meeting – he has been defiantly trying to remain in office.

He was suspended after failing to step aside due to his corruption charges.

In the leaked audio, Lekgoete is heard hitting out at the NEC and party president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

He criticised the ANC leaders for the treatment being meted out against Magashule.

"There many of us here that are worse than him," Lekgoete said.

He also accused the NEC of being paralysed and failing to achieve any of the resolutions and objectives the party had set out for itself.

Legoete, who said that the ANC had regressed in its revolutionary character, also questioned Ramaphosa’s right to deliver a political report to the party.

The ANC’s meeting will continue until Monday.

