LISTEN: Magashule explains why he was booted from ANC NEC meeting

Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule explains why he was kicked out of the party's national executive committee (NEC) virtual meeting on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule explains why he was kicked out of the party's national executive committee (NEC) virtual meeting on Saturday morning.

The special meeting is discussing COVID-19 and vaccines, the upcoming local government elections, the integrity commission’s reports and the now-controversial 2017 conference resolution for members who are facing serious charges to step aside.

Magashule tells Eyewitness News journalist Tshidi Madia the reasons for him being kicked out of the meeting:

LISTEN: Magashule explains why he was booted from ANC NEC meeting

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.