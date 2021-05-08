'Lindani was my home, my safety' - Lindsay Myeni

Family, friends and KwaZulu-Natal government officials have gathered in eSikhaleni to pay their final respects to the former rugby player.

JOHANNESBURG - The wife of the late Lindani Myeni, Lindsay, has expressed gratitude to South Africans for their support and giving her husband's name justice.

Family, friends and KwaZulu-Natal government officials have gathered in eSikhaleni to pay their final respects to the former rugby player.

Twenty-nine-year-old Myeni was killed by members of the Honolulu Police Department in Hawaii following an altercation last month.

Myeni's remains were brought back home a few days ago.

Lindsay, an American national, shared fond memories of her husband's strength, bravery and personality.

"You don't know how good a man Lindani was. You don't know giving he was, how funny he was and how if he was coming in right now, he'd be coming in barefoot, singing. He always arrived barefoot, singing. You know, he was just so many things to so many people that you can't describe him or fill a spot. You can't describe Lindani but to me he was my home, he was my safety."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.