Lady Frere police probing murders of three elderly women

The victims, aged between 67 and 81, were found dead in two houses at the Zingqolweni Locality on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Lady Frere are probing a triple murder case after three elderly women were found dead inside their homes.

The victims, aged between 67 and 81, were found dead in two houses at the Zingqolweni Locality on Thursday night.

No arrests have been made.

Suspicion arose when neighbours in the area noticed no activity at the homes of the three elderly women.

When they investigated, they discovered that the women had been killed.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana explained: "As they went to these different houses, they found the body of one elderly woman, together with a one-year-old child who survived the attack. In another homestead, the police found two elderly women."

Kinana said that authorities were alerted to the scene early on Friday morning.

The weapon used during the attacks was yet to be determined.

The motivate remained unclear.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.