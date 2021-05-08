Heated exchange at reading of Queen Mantfombi's will was unnecessary - lawyer

A heated exchange occurred between Prince Thokozani Zulu and prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, during the reading of the will.

NONGOMA - Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's lawyer, Advocate Griffiths Madonsela, said that most members of the Zulu royal family were aggrieved by an attempt to question the queen's will during its reading at the Khangelamankengane royal palace on Friday night.

A heated exchange occurred between Prince Thokozani Zulu and prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, during the reading of the will.

Prince Zulu's bid to ask if Queen Mantfombi's regency was legitimate in terms of the country's law was shut down by Prince Buthelezi, who accused the prince of disrespect and reminded him once more that he was born out of wedlock.

Armed members of Prince Misuzulu's security team whisked him away from the Khangelamankengane royal palace in a frenzy during an argument between Prince Buthelezi and Prince Zulu.

Prince Zulu was among a group of royals who have previously accused Prince Buthelezi of excluding them from key family discussions.

Advocate Madonsela said that Friday's dramatic scenes were unnecessary as issues with the queen's will could be challenged in a court, arguing that a family meeting called to read a will was not the place to do so.

"The meeting was not for anyone to oppose, it was just to get the clarity of the will. Actually, today we know who the king is."

While the queen has left the throne to her eldest son Prince Misuzulu Zulu, she has declared that all her assets must be shared equally among her children.

