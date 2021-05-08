Gauteng warned of disruptive rainfall, WC set for more heavy rain, flooding

The wet weather, which has been consistent in the Western Cape this week, has been forecast for the weekend in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents of possible disruptive rainfall.

Forecaster Luthando Masimini said that some parts of the province had been hit by thunderstorms, with the rain expected to clear on Sunday.

"There are storms expected for Gauteng today. Currently, storms are occurring in the southwestern parts of Gauteng - Krugersdorp, Heidelberg, Vereeniging - should be receiving some lighting and rain. The storm moving eastwards should affect Johannesburg area this morning."

Meanwhile, several warnings for rain and possible flooding have been issued over some parts of the Western Cape.

Emergency responders will continue to work around the clock across the regions affected by this week's inclement weather conditions.

Four people have died as a result of a storm that lashed parts of the province on Wednesday.

