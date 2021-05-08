Free State’s COVID cases rising at an alarming rate, warns provincial govt

With more than 1,000 cases reported in the last 72 hours.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State government on Saturday said the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the province is continuing to rise at an alarming rate.

At the last count, the province has seen more than 91,000 positive cases and 3,911 deaths since the outbreak began.

Just a few weeks ago, the national government warned of yet another spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Free State, North West and the Northern Cape.

In the past three days, the Free State has reported 1,285 new infections with most of them recorded in the epicentre of the deadly virus, the Mangaung Metro, followed by the Lejweleputswa region and Thabo Mofutsanyane.

Health Department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said it appeared that residents are ignoring health and safety protocols: “Do not participate in events and activities or social gatherings or congregate settings that compromise nonpharmaceutical interventions.”

He has appealed to the public to adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols as the Health Department has warned of a third wave.

