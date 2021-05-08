Families, friends bid farewell to Lindani Myeni at funeral service

Friends and family of former rugby player Lindani Myeni have gathered in eSikhaleni for his funeral service.

JOHANNESBURG - Friends and family of former rugby player Lindani Myeni have gathered in eSikhaleni for his funeral service.

Myeni will be laid to rest on Saturday, a month after he was killed by Honolulu police in the US island state of Hawaii.

According to the police, 29-year-old Myeni was shot dead during an altercation with three officers who were responding to an alleged "burglary in progress".

Myeni's body was repatriated to the country last week.

He was honoured on Thursday by KwaZulu-Natal officials, friends and family during a memorial service in Empangeni.

LIVE STREAM | Lindani Myeni Funeral Service https://t.co/K6cOGkZiFa KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 8, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.