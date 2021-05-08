Go

Families, friends bid farewell to Lindani Myeni at funeral service

Friends and family of former rugby player Lindani Myeni have gathered in eSikhaleni for his funeral service.

Lindsay Myeni, the widow of Lindani Myeni, at his funeral service at the eSikhaleni FET on 8 May 2021. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
Myeni will be laid to rest on Saturday, a month after he was killed by Honolulu police in the US island state of Hawaii.

According to the police, 29-year-old Myeni was shot dead during an altercation with three officers who were responding to an alleged "burglary in progress".

Myeni's body was repatriated to the country last week.

He was honoured on Thursday by KwaZulu-Natal officials, friends and family during a memorial service in Empangeni.

