Cold, rainy weather across WC largely clearing up, but officials still on alert

The storm has wreaked havoc, especially in areas such as the Cape Winelands and Overberg districts due to the severe flooding and strong winds.

The cold and rainy weather across parts of the Western Cape is largely clearing up following days of inclement weather.



Four people have died due to the storm that started lashing parts of the province from Wednesday.

Western Cape Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “There are still predictions of rainfall expected in a few areas but nothing major or significant at the moment. The major focus at the moment is the humanitarian relief in the Overberg region.”

