CoCT raises concerns following latest attacks on healthcare staff, patients

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has yet again raised concerns over attacks on health staff and patients.

On Thursday, armed robbers stormed the Crossroads 1 clinic, where 15 staff members and two security guards were on duty.

Patients and staff were robbed.

Mayco member for Community Safety, Zahid Badroodien, said that this year there'd been just under 20 incidents and last year there were over 40 attacks.

"This is the tip of the iceberg and there are many incidents of threats of violence towards staff and patients, attempted robberies and burglaries and the wanton vandalism and destruction of property."

The city said that the Weltevreden Valley Clinic in Samora Machel was still closed after staff were robbed at gunpoint more than a month ago and outside the Mzamomhle Clinic in Brown's Farm patients had been robbed on numerous occasions.

Badroodien added that there was also no electricity at the Uitsig Clinic as the cables were stolen.

"We want to please appeal to our residents and patients to report these vandals to the police so that they can be held accountable for their actions."

