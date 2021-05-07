WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu

A memorial service in honour of the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu is taking place at her Khangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service in honour of the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu is taking place at her Khangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Queen Mantfombi passed away at a Johannesburg hospital last week, aged 65.

President Cyril Ramaphosa granted the late monarch a special provincial official funeral category two following a request by provincial authorities.

The queen was interred in a private ceremony attended only by members of the Swati and Zulu royal families.

WATCH: Memorial service for Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu