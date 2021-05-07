Tension after Queen Mantfombi names Prince Misuzulu as preferred Zulu King

Following what appeared to be a security threat, Prince Misuzulu was whisked away from the royal palace by armed men.

NONGOMA - Tense scenes played out at the Khangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma in Northern KwaZulu-Natal after it was announced that the late Zulu regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu preferred her son Prince Misuzulu Zulu to succeed the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini to the throne.

In a will read out in front of members of the Zulu royal family, Queen Mantfombi said her son was perfectly suited for the position and called on him to accede to her wishes as well as for other members of the Zulu royal family to support her preferred candidate.

JUST IN: Through her last will and testament, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu has recommended that her eldest son, Prince Misuzulu must be appointed as the next King of the Zulu nation. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/t1uYpr7axi — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 7, 2021

A heated exchange of words ensued after prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi refused to entertain a request by Prince Thokozani Zulu to ask a question.

The prince has previously clashed with Buthelezi on matters relating to the Zulu royal family.

Following what appeared to be a security threat, Prince Misuzulu was whisked away from the royal palace by armed men.

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's lawyer advocate Griffiths Madonsela commended Buthelezi for refusing to allow engagement on the late queen's will, saying there were other suitable platforms for this.

Madonsela called for the crowning of Prince Misuzulu, saying he was the ideal candidate to lead the Zulu nation.

While Queen Mantfombi has recommended Prince Misuzulu for the throne, all of her eight children will get an equal share of her assets.

