Solly Msimanga 'fine', glad assault matter settled, says Gauteng DA

A video of DA provincial leader Solly Msimanga bleeding following an assault went viral on Thursday, but another video later emerged where the two men stood next to one another and Msimanga’s alleged attacker apologised.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has said its provincial leader, Solly Msimanga, was a "bit hurt" but fine after he was assaulted by a man in Benoni, in eastern Johannesburg.

A video clip posted online on Thursday showed Msimanga on a phone call while bleeding from the mouth and just above his left eye.

His alleged attacker could be heard taunting him, calling him a liar and a thief.

The man, believed to be a business partner of Msimanga's cousin, claimed that the politician owed him R1.4 million.

He also claimed that Msimanga threw the first punch, which the politician denied.

Video as received: DA Gauteng leader @SollyMsimanga beaten up. It is believed charges criminal charges have been opened. pic.twitter.com/6SRYQGi2l4 Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 6, 2021

But it later appeared that the pair had made up.

Another video showing them standing side by side surfaced in which the businessman clarified that the altercation was all a misunderstanding and that there would be no further comment.

Msimanga could not be reached for his side of the story, however, the DA's Gauteng chairperson, Fred Nel, said that Msimanga was glad that the personal matter could be settled.

"He has no relations or business relations with the guy. He doesn’t owe the guy money. The guy also apologised and confirmed that Solly doesn’t owe him money. Unfortunately, it’s a family member of Solly’s and this guy that are business partners who had a falling out."

