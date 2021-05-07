Snuki Zikalala on Magashule suspending Ramaphosa: 'He knows he can't do that'

Commenting on the suspended party SG's attempt to suspend ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, ANC Veterans League president, Snuki Ziklalala, said that no individuals could stand in the way of the party’s mission to unite and cleanse itself.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress's (ANC) Veterans League said that no one could stop the renewal of the party.

The league weighed in on recent developments ahead of yet another crucial meeting of its national executive committee (NEC) this weekend.

He said that the corrupt among them should not only be charged but should go to jail as well.

This will be the ANC NEC’s first meeting since leaders facing corruption and other serious charges were suspended, including secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Magashule attempted to “suspend” party President Cyril Ramaphosa this week, incorrectly claiming that he could still perform his duties because he was appealing the suspension.

Zikalala said that the Veterans League expects better of Magashule because of his senior rank.

"I was very shocked when I heard his voice, and he was saying that he is suspending the president of the ANC, but he knows that he can’t do that, it’s unacceptable. He knows the process that he has to go through. The national working committee puts a resolution, it has to be taken to the NEC and the NEC must be able to endorse it."

