Shoba denied bail again in Tshegofatso Pule murder case

Nthuthoko Shoba is accused of conspiracy to commit murder, among other charges in the matter.

JOHANNESBURG - The man believed to be the mastermind behind the murder of heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule has been denied bail by the Roodeport Magistrates Court.

Pule's body was found hanging from a tree with multiple stab wounds in Durban Deep last June.

Ntuthuko Shoba was arrested and charged after he was implicated by Muzikayise Malephane, who claimed to have been hired by the accused.

This was the second time that Shoba had been denied bail by this court.

He initially brought the second bail application based on new facts.

Those facts included his dismissal from his job at the JSE, his obligation to pay the bond for his house and his grandmother’s financial reliance on him.

But Magistrate Denise Smith did not believe that these facts warranted his release on bail.

"The applicant has stated nothing compelling before this court. In taking into account new evidence previously not known and the elaboration on the already known facts, the appeal is submitted to fail. Bail is refused."

Shoba will return to court on 17 May for the indictment to be served before the case is transferred to the High Court.

