SA experts collaborate to find ways to support Long COVID patients

The national health department held a Long COVID webinar on Friday during which infectious diseases expert Dr Jeremy Nel said the most common symptoms were fatigue, shortness of breath and a cough.

CAPE TOWN - Experts are continuing to look at ways to support and assist patients dealing with what's been called Long COVID. The condition relates to those who do not fully recover for several weeks or months after the onset of symptoms.

“There’s no specific pharmaceutical therapy because you will hear people say you should take this supplement or that one. There’s nothing proven to work for Long COVID although there components of COVID that might respond.”

Dr Waasila Jassat from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said as more evidence emerged, they were getting a better understanding.

She said a national task team on Long COVID had also been established.

“We are looking at evolving the clinical guidelines, getting more information and looking at health messaging through different platforms, including social media.”

