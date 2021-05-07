Ramaphosa: Logistics for comprehensive vaccine roll-out campaign in place

President Cyril Ramaphosa told MPs that South Africa has secured enough vaccines to dose 41.5 million people, but he cautioned that there could be delivery issues that were beyond the government’s control.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that nearly 3,500 vaccination sites had already been accredited and that the logistics for a comprehensive roll-out campaign were in place.

The government aims to vaccinate 67% of the population - more than 40 million adults – by the end of the year.

He was answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, where he swatted away efforts by the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to make political capital out of the African National Congress (ANC)’s internal battles, during a sometimes rowdy sitting.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu got in first, questioning the right of the president to even address the House in the light of his supposed suspension by suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Shivambu: “We must clarify who is he representing, is he representing his jacket? Or is he representing a political party, because he is not permitted.”

DA leader John Steenhuisen accused Ramaphosa of focusing more on factional battles in the ANC than saving lives.

“As we head into winter, and a third wave, will you take responsibility for the lives lost?”

Ramaphosa volleyed back: “I’m just wondering what Mr Steenhuisen ate for lunch, because he seems like such an angry young man.”

Ramaphosa said that the 3,357 vaccination sites so far accredited include clinics, pharmacies, general practitioners, public and private hospitals and travel clinics.

“A comprehensive logistics and supply-chain plan is in place,” he said.

There will be mobile teams as well as mass vaccination sites at conference centres and other facilities, including government departments, mines, factories and other workplaces.

Ramaphosa said that South Africa was paying US$10 a dose for the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines it was contracted for.

