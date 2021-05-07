Go

Queen Mantfombi's will: Prince Misuzulu should be next Zulu King

Through her last will and testament, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu has recommended that her eldest son, Prince Misuzulu Zulu be appointed as the next King of the Zulu nation.

FILE: Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu. Picture: AFP
The late regent's will was read out on Friday evening after her memorial service.

More details to follow.

