Late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu to be remembered at official service today

President Cyril Ramaphosa granted the late monarch a special provincial official funeral category two following a request by provincial KZN authorities.

DURBAN – A memorial service in honour of the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu is expected to take place at her Khangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

Queen Mantfombi passed away at a Johannesburg hospital last week, aged 65.

The queen has been interred in a private ceremony attended only by members of the Swati and Zulu royal families.

At the time of her passing, she was regent of the Zulu nation.

In a statement, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala thanked the president for granting a special official funeral for the late queen, saying that this was a befitting recognition of her role in community upliftment and promoting good moral values in society.

Zikalala said that she ran programmes for orphaned children, and also worked on women empowerment programmes.

The cause of the queen’s death has not yet been established, but results of a post-mortem examination due next week were expected to shed more light.

