Pls Call me: Makate hopeful justice will be served in judicial review

For two decades, Makate has been challenged the cellphone operating company through lengthy court battles to pay out the amount he feels is due to him for his invention of the "please call me".

JOHANNESBURG – Friday is the last day of the judicial review of the so-called "please call me" trial, with businessman Nkosana Makate demanding compensation from Vodacom for his idea.

Over the years, many people have rallied behind the businessman, including Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who criticised Vodacom for alleged "corporate bullying".

Makate's lawyers will on Friday be responding to Vodacom's closing argument and the next step would be for Gauteng High Court Judge Wendy Hughes, who is presiding over the judicial review, to hand down her verdict.

Makate said that he was hopeful justice would be served.

“I think we have entered the final stages of this journey and we are now in front of an independent judge, and I think justice will be served. I'm really humbled by the support that I have received from people all over the country.”

