Overberg, Cape Winelands hit hardest by storm - WC Disaster Management Dept

Parts of the province were severely affected by heavy rain and strong winds.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Disaster Management Department said that the Cape Winelands district and the Overberg had been hit the hardest due to the Cape storm.

Parts of the province were severely affected by heavy rain and strong winds.

Two people died in Bonnievalle after they were trapped in their vehicle when it overturned on Wednesday evening.

Two people are still missing in the Stormsvlei and Riviersonderend area, teams will on Friday continue searching the area. Rescue services also rescued 30 farmworkers in Riviersonderend on Thursday due to flooding and heavy rain.

Western Cape Disaster Management head, Colin Deiner, said that the Overberg was the hardest hit by the disaster.

"Bredasdorp, Struisbaai, Riviersonderend and those surrounding areas were especially hard hit with continuous rain. A number of rescue operations had to take place people needed to be evacuated."

Deiner said that all rescue personnel remained on standby for any emergency.

"Provincial emergency medical services, National Seas Rescue Institute, assisted with the evacuation of 30 farmworkers in the Riviersonderend area. We really have a very good system... we gave the South African National Defence Force a call."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.