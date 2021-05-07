Northriding teacher suspended for alleged racial slurs

The Gauteng Education Department has described as unacceptable the allegation against a Northriding Secondary School teacher. It's alleged the white female teacher used racial slurs, including the K-word, when reprimanding learners

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education Department MEC Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the immediate suspension of a teacher at the Northriding Secondary School who is accused of racism.

The white teacher was suspended after a video of an altercation with a black pupil emerged.

The altercation took place on school grounds. The department said the incident involved a grade eight pupil who was apparently sprayed with sanitiser.

The Northriding teacher apparently hurled racial slurs at pupils – including using the K-word.

“Learners were being reprimanded by her and she started pelting insults and we were informed that she called them baboons,” said Gauteng Education Department spokesperson.

Earlier MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school and expressed disappointment at the alleged conduct of the teacher.

The matter has now been referred for to a disciplinary hearing.

