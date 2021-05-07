Go

Memorial service a celebration of inspirational Mama Mantfombi – MEC Mavimbela

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu was interred in the early hours of Friday, in a private ceremony attended by only close members of the Swati and Zulu royal families.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Arts and Culture Hlengiwe Mavimbela and Director-General Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize arrive at the memorial service of Zulu Regent Her Majesty Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu on Friday, 7 May 2021. Picture: Twitter/@kzngov
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Arts and Culture Hlengiwe Mavimbela and Director-General Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize arrive at the memorial service of Zulu Regent Her Majesty Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu on Friday, 7 May 2021. Picture: Twitter/@kzngov
17 minutes ago

NONGOMA – The memorial service of the late amaZulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, which took place on Friday morning, was attended by high-profile guests, including former President Jacob Zuma.

Dozens of mourners arrived at the Royal Palace in Nongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, to pay their last respects to the late queen.

She died last week at a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 65.

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu was interred in a private ceremony attended by only close members of the Swati and Zulu royal families.

Three Zulu regiments of women (Isiphiphithi), men (Amabutho) and maidens (Amatshitshi) gathered at the Khangelamankengane Royal Palace.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Arts and Culture Hlengiwe Mavimbela has described the late queen as inspirational.

“She was much attached to culture. In whatever she did, she did move towards Western life. We have learned a lot from Mama Mantfombi, that is why I am saying this is a celebration of her life.”

Queen Mantfombi had served as regent of the Zulu nation for less than a month before her passing.

WATCH: Memorial service for Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA