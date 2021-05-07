Memorial service a celebration of inspirational Mama Mantfombi – MEC Mavimbela

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu was interred in the early hours of Friday, in a private ceremony attended by only close members of the Swati and Zulu royal families.

NONGOMA – The memorial service of the late amaZulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, which took place on Friday morning, was attended by high-profile guests, including former President Jacob Zuma.

Dozens of mourners arrived at the Royal Palace in Nongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, to pay their last respects to the late queen.

She died last week at a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 65.

Three Zulu regiments of women (Isiphiphithi), men (Amabutho) and maidens (Amatshitshi) gathered at the Khangelamankengane Royal Palace.

Former President Jacob Zuma is among hundreds of mourners at the Khangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma- northern KZN. The official memorial service of the late #QueenMantfombiDlaminiZulu is now underway. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/bwd9siczJL EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 7, 2021

Its a hive of activity outside the Khangelamankengane Royal Palace. Zulu maidens - amatshitshi - are seen celebrating the life of the late #QueenMantfombiDlaminiZulu @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/WHcYivRsSY EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 7, 2021

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Arts and Culture Hlengiwe Mavimbela has described the late queen as inspirational.

“She was much attached to culture. In whatever she did, she did move towards Western life. We have learned a lot from Mama Mantfombi, that is why I am saying this is a celebration of her life.”

Queen Mantfombi had served as regent of the Zulu nation for less than a month before her passing.

WATCH: Memorial service for Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu

