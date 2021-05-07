Mapisa-Nqakula knew I was a Bosasa consultant, Wakeford tells Zondo Inquiry

Former Home Affairs Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula appointed Kevin Wakeford as turnaround advisor when he was already a consultant for Bosasa, which was a service provider for her department.

JOHANNESBURG - Businessman Kevin Wakeford said that he believed that former Home Affairs Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula knew that he was both her turnaround advisor and a consultant for Bosasa.

The state capture commission asked Wakeford on Thursday about several similar business dealings in which he was allegedly paid by parties with conflicting interests.

He said that he managed the conflict.

Wakeford was allowed to make a long, spirited opening statement, mostly denying any conflict of interest alleged by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.

Former Home Affairs Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appointed him as a turnaround advisor when he was already a consultant for Bosasa, which was a service provider for Mapisa’s department.

"Was she aware that at some stage while you were turnaround advisor that you were on retainer with a company relooking at the contracts with the department?" Evidence leader Advocate Viwe Notshe asked.

Wakeford replied: "She must have been aware."

He said that he managed it by full disclosure and recusal when it was necessary.

But the commission found payments between him, Bosasa and another department consultant, Aneel Rahadkhrishna, that appeared to be attempts to hide money flows.

Wakeford said that the commission should ask Rahadkhrishna about them.

