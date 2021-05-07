Kaizer Chiefs fans to protest against how the club is being run

The planned protest is scheduled for 14 May, where those leading the charge will be handing over a memorandum at the club's base in Naturena.

JOHANNESBURG - A storm is brewing among Kaizer Chiefs supporters who've gone on social media to announce they are planning to protest against how the club is being run.

The planned protest is scheduled for 14 May, where those leading the charge will be handing over a memorandum at the club's base in Naturena, Soweto.

Our voices matter and we shall use them. Joburg based Khosis have taken an important step. We are in it together #KaizerChiefsProtest pic.twitter.com/FsxnfwmFdw CAFCL QUARTERFINALIST (@Sgadi28) May 7, 2021

One of the participants at the protest will be Phillix Kokwele, who spoke to Eyewitness News about the root of their frustrations.

“As Kaizer Chiefs supporters we are not happy with the direction the club is taking or has taken in the past 6/7 years,” he said on Friday.

“For a club like Kaizer Chiefs, as you can see now, just fighting for crumbs at the bottom of the league, is actually unheard of. We are not satisfied with that and we feel we have to stand up and engage with management and to change a lot of things we feel need to be changed."

While Kokwele has not revealed what the mandate they will be handing over to management will entail, he defended the supporters’ decision to protest on the day rather than dealing with management through the club’s branches.

“Those people have been there for the past 6 or 7 years, they’ve been watching the games like every one of us, they’ve seen how bad things have been, but they’ve never really engaged management on such things to our satisfaction. If they were really worried about the club, like we are, something would have changed by now”.

Kokwele added that “if we were to engage branches, I’d have to go to my branch, someone would have to go to their branch. How long is that going to take? It’s going to take forever. There are different ways of doing things, compared to back to 2003. Things are getting worse, each and every game.”

One of Kaizer Chiefs' most well-known supporters, Saddam Maake, tweeted his stance against the protests, saying “TjoviTjo challenges. I’m still repeating my statement again. I say can someone explain who arrange the protest because at Chiefs they have structures to inform us. everyone who support Chiefs you have right to put your views . STOP attacking each other’s and carry on with protest”

TjoviTjo challenges. Im still repeating my statement again. I say can someone explain who arrange the protest because at Chiefs they have structures to inform us. everyone who support Chiefs you have right to put your views . STOP attacking each others and carry on with protest pic.twitter.com/su4bpj1INN Saddam Maake (@SaddamMaake) May 7, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs are currently ninth on the DStv Premiership log, 11 points clear of the bottom team but have lost 9 of their 26 matches this season.

They are through to the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League where they will face Tanzanian outfit Simba SC over two legs.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.