'I will attend ANC NEC meeting, I am still secretary-general' - Magashule

Ace Magashule, in an interview with the SABC, said that he would attend the special ANC NEC meeting scheduled for this weekend, and rejected his suspension, calling it illegal.

JOHANNESBURG - Ace Magashule says he will attend the ANC’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting discussing his fate as secretary-general despite his suspension by the party’s national working committee this week.

Magashule, during an interview with the SABC on Friday evening, insisted he remained the secretary-general as he had appealed his suspension. He also said the NEC was compromised in this matter.

There have been questions about his attendance of the special NEC, but he said he would be there.

“I am the secretary-general of the ANC and I have appealed all the illegal processes.”

