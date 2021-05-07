Gauteng's COVID-19 infection spike a concern for provincial command council

The council, which gave an update on its response to the pandemic on Friday, said that the province had recorded a worrying surge in the number of new cases, with infections almost double the average number from last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Provincial Command Council has raised concerns around the recent spike in the province's COVID-19 infections.

The council, which gave an update on its response to the pandemic on Friday, said that the province had recorded a worrying surge in the number of new cases, with infections almost double the average number from last week.

Gauteng has continued on its trajectory as the country's COVID-19 epicenter, recording more than 425,000 positive cases, while more than 10,000 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

Committee chair, Dr Mary Kawonga, said that all Gauteng districts had seen an increase in the past week.

Kawonga said that Emfuleni was approaching a third wave threshold after consistently recording the highest daily cases, every day for the past three weeks.

WATCH: Madhi: COVID-19 third wave expected to be less severe

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.