Eskom senior manager's accounts frozen as SIU launches civil proceedings

JOHANNESBURG - The bank accounts of a senior Eskom manager had been frozen due to millions of rands in alleged kickbacks.

This was the latest effort to recover money taken from the power utility or obtained illegally.

The SIU said a whistle-blower alerted them to R11 million worth of alleged kickbacks.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said an interim order had been issued to freeze the accounts.

“We have since, as the SIU written, to Eskom, for Eskom to suspend this particular senior manager.”

Earlier this week, the Pretoria High Court granted the NPA’s investigating directorate an order to freeze R1.4 billion in assets belonging to former Eskom executives and former contractors at Tubular Construction Projects.

