Equal Education almost done with probe into teen's drowning at leadership camp

Fifteen-year-old Avethandwa Nokhangela got caught in a rip current while swimming at a beach near East London last Thursday and her body was discovered on the beach the following morning.

CAPE TOWN - Equal Education said it's concluding an investigation into the drowning of a teenager on a leadership camp.

The girl - who was in grade 10 at Xolani High School in Zwelitsha - was at an annual Equal Education camp.

Equal Education said interviews had been conducted with staff members who were at the camp and others who were on the scene.

Further interviews still need to be conducted with some of Nokhangela's peers.

The organisation said its primary concern had been the need for sensitivity during this time of grief and sadness, as well as prioritising the needs of the deceased's family.

We are mourning Avethandwa Nokhangela, a member of our movement who passed away in a tragic drowning accident at our Equaliser leadership camp in the Eastern Cape. We are devastated by this loss of a daughter and sister, a Comrade and friend, and a smart, bubbly young activist. Equal Education (@equal_education) May 7, 2021

It said disciplinary proceedings, if necessary, would be conducted depending on the outcomes of the investigation.

As a precautionary measure, Equal Education would undertake a review of all practices in relation to camp safety and would not hold any other camps until that process was finalised.

Equal Education said there was supervision on the beach at the time of the incident and only learners who could swim were allowed in the water.

#LearnerDrowning She went swimming with peers during a supervised break and got caught in a rip current. LI EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2021

