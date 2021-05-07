Eastern Cape ANC blasts Magashule, backs Ramaphosa in suspension drama

The corruption accused secretary-general Ace Magashule has been suspended by the African National Congress (ANC) for failing to step aside after he was given 30 days as per the party’s resolution.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has lambasted suspended party secretary-general Ace Magashule after his attempt to suspend ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

This week Magashule wrote a letter to Ramaphosa, informing him of his decision to suspend him.

The corruption accused secretary-general has been suspended by his party for failing to step aside after he was given 30 days as per the ANC’s resolution.

Magashule faces charges stemming from his tenure as premier of the Free State and is currently out on R200,000 bail.

He has been charged with corruption, fraud, and money laundering related to an asbestos tender.

This week, a defiant Magashule tried to suspend the party president who, on Thursday, told the ANC’s parliamentary caucus that he received the letter with shock and a measure of dismay.

The ANC's Eastern Cape chairperson, Oscar Mabuyane, has backed Ramaphosa.

“The issue of a secretary-general suspending a president is a nullity, its null and void. It has never happened, and it will never happen. In the ANC, you sleep and wake up suspending people; there is a process.”

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, the party's provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela told Eyewitness News that the national executive committee meeting this weekend was expected to issue letters of suspension to criminally charged members who had refused to voluntarily step aside.

