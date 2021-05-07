Death toll after severe weather in Western Cape rises to 4

Earlier this week two people died after becoming trapped in their overturned vehicle in Bonnievale.

CAPE TOWN - The death toll following inclement weather conditions across the Western Cape has risen to four.

Earlier this week two people died after becoming trapped in their overturned vehicle in Bonnievale.

On Friday a man and his daughter were pulled from flood waters in Protem between Bredasdorp and Swellendam.

Rescue workers continued their search for two missing people in Stormsvlei and Riviersonderend in the Overberg Region and their bodies have now been recovered.

This week a cold front brought heavy rains, strong winds and icy temperatures to the province. The Cape Winelands district and the Overberg have been hit hardest.

Environmental Affairs MEC Spokesperson James Brent Styan said large parts of the Overberg region remain flooded as rain continued to pummel the area.

The communities of Swellendam, Bredasdorp, Struisbaai and Riversonderend as well as surrounding areas continue to be the hardest hit.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.