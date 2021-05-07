Charlotte Maxeke hospital cleared to reopen after fire

The Gauteng government says the hospital will reopen after a devastating fire.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Government says the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital has been cleared to reopen.

Speaking at the provincial command council update, head of health infrastructure, Sifiso Maseko, said the facility would reopen in a phased approached.

Several sections of the hospital which played a vital role in the province’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic were destroyed during a blaze in April.

Following complaints from patients and the public on the lack of co-ordination in the mammoth task of diverting patients to other facilities, Maseko said the fire inspection had been concluded and parts of the

building were ready for occupation.

“The hospital will reopen in phased approach and we will start with oncology and gynaecology. We are very happy the structural assessment of the building has been concluded. And the report has declared the structure to

be in a sound condition,” Maseko said.

