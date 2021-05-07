At Queen's memorial, Prince Misuzulu Zulu says 'we will unite as a family'

Divisions within the Zulu royal family are currently playing out in the open. In court papers seen by Eyewitness News, the king’s first wife Queen Sibongile Dlamini argued that she was entitled to 50% of the king’s assets and the will overlooked this despite being married in community of property.

DURBAN - The son of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini - who is tipped to be his successor – said he’s confident that his family would unite.

Eyewitness News has learnt that two applications relating to the will of the late king have been consolidated into one and the matter has been temporarily taken off the Pietermaritzburg High Court roll.

Another application filed by the queen’s daughters argued that the king’s will was forged and a review was required.

But senior royal family members – including Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi - have endorsed the will which was read out shortly after the Zulu monarch’s passing and appointed Queen Mantfombi as regent of the Zulu nation.

Prince Misuzulu Zulu made a dramatic entrance at his mother Queen Mantfombi’s official memorial service on Friday in a move that was seen to be demonstrating his willingness to take over as the next monarch of the Zulu nation.

Flanked by Zulu regiments – Amabutho – who were singing traditional songs while dressed in traditional attire - Prince Misuzulu arrived late and disturbed one of the speakers.

It was after Buthelezi’s intervention that he walked quietly to join the rest of his family members in their reserved area of the marquee where the service took place.

His sister Princess Ntandoyesizwe told mourners that he had been full of emotion and read out an address on his behalf.

“We as Princes and Princesses of his Majesty the King will continue to love and respect the royal Queen and we have no doubt that we will unite as a family because it is our belief that united we stand, divided we fall”.

In the meantime, Buthelezi has announced that the will of Queen Mantfombi will be shared with members of the Zulu royal family on Friday.

