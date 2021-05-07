ANC NEC expected to endorse names for independent appeals body at meeting

The structure will have to consider cases put before them by those affected by the 2017 step aside resolution – including embattled suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.

JOHANNESBURG – The national executive committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) will this weekend likely endorse a list of names suggested by the national working committee (NWC) to head up its independent body overseeing appeals from the contentious step aside resolution.

At least five ANC veterans have been listed by committee members.

They will have to consider cases put before them by those affected by the 2017 step aside resolution, including embattled suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.

The affected members are facing corruption and other serious criminal charges.

While Magashule fights to remain in his office, yet another structure without powers is set to be established in the ANC.

The party’s NEC was likely to adopt names already identified by its NWC to serve on the independent committee reviewing the integrity committee’s findings and hearing appeals from those asked to step aside.

ANC veterans Johnny de Lange, Brigitte Mabandla, Vusi Khanyile, Barbra Masekela and Josiah Jele are some of the proposed names to form part of the structure.

The structure will also have to take its findings to the NEC for consideration.

Magashule has already indicated that he is appealing his suspension. He will also be on the agenda when the NEC meets this weekend.

