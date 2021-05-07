Alleged crime boss Modack brings attempted murder case against Bellville top cop

Nafiz Modack and co-accused, Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday on a raft of charges.

CAPE TOWN - Suspected crime boss Nafiz Modack has now brought an attempted murder case against the commander of the Bellville Police Station in connection with his recent arrest in Century City.

Zane Kilian, who’s implicated in the murder of Detective Charl Kinnear and the attempted hit on lawyer William Booth, has also been added to this matter.

Modack, Cronje and Morgan face numerous charges, including intimidation, extortion, money laundering and kidnapping.

They relate to an incident involving a businessman who was allegedly targeted by the group in March last year and forced to pay over a huge sum of money.

They relate to an incident involving a businessman who was allegedly targeted by the group in March last year and forced to pay over a huge sum of money.

Other charges relate to the attempted hit on Booth last year, in which Modack, Morgan and Kilian have been implicated.

Another charge against Modack alone relates to attempted murder, his apparent attempt to resist arrest in Century City last week and for reckless driving.

Kilian has now also been added to the list of accused.

Friday’s matter was moved to the Blue Downs Regional Court and has been postponed to 14 May.

Modack faces a separate case in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court along with a police officer who allegedly shared sensitive information with the suspected underworld figure.

