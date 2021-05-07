After senior DA member Solly Msimanga assaulted, ANC in Tshwane demands probe

The ANC in Tshwane said there must be an investigation into a violent incident involving the former Tshwane mayor who they said may be covering up corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Tshwane said police should investigate the violent incident involving DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga and ensure the quick resolution of the issue was not an attempt to cover up corruption.

In a video that went viral on Thursday, a man who left Msimanga bloody and bruised can be heard demanding R1.4 million from the politician.

The pair later recorded a video saying they had reached an agreement.

But in a statement released on Friday, the ANC in the Gauteng Legislature said acts of violence should not be swept under the carpet and should instead be investigated and prosecuted.

READ: SOLLY MSIMANGA 'FINE', GLAD ASSAULT MATTER SETTLED, SAYS GAUTENG DA

The ANC Caucus in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature called upon law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident despite claims that the pair have smoked a peace pipe.

The ANC’s Lesego Makhubela said he hopes the so-called truce was not an attempt to cover up corrupt allegations against Msimanga.

"he circumstances around the whole violent incident and the allegations made against the DA leader who was axed from Tshwane under a dark cloud of corruption, warrants a probe as to whether Msimanga has declared his directorship of the said company in the Register of Members Interests in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature," said Makhubela.

He added that the haste with which the matter was handled and allegedly resolved raised more questions and suspicions.

The ANC also wants the Gauteng Legislature Integrity and Ethics Committee to investigate whether there was any impropriety on Msimanga's part.

