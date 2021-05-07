2,149 new COVID-19 infections, 63 fatalities recorded in SA

The Health Department said that 2,149 infections were also picked up over the past 24-hour cycle, with the caseload ballooning to 1,590,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Sixty-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, taking the country's known death toll to 54,620.

South Africa's recovery rate is holding steady at 95% with over 1.5 million people having recuperated so far.

On the vaccine front, just over 366,000 healthcare workers have now received their COVID-19 jab.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 590 370. Today 63 COVID-19 deaths have been reported brings the total to 54 620. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 511 905, representing a recovery rate of 95%. pic.twitter.com/Cj5l7yOuBf Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 6, 2021

