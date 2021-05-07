Go

2,149 new COVID-19 infections, 63 fatalities recorded in SA

The Health Department said that 2,149 infections were also picked up over the past 24-hour cycle, with the caseload ballooning to 1,590,000.

A hospital worker and patient with COVID-19 in in the resuscitation room of the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
A hospital worker and patient with COVID-19 in in the resuscitation room of the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sixty-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, taking the country's known death toll to 54,620.

The Health Department said that 2,149 infections were also picked up over the past 24-hour cycle, with the caseload ballooning to 1,590,000.

South Africa's recovery rate is holding steady at 95% with over 1.5 million people having recuperated so far.

On the vaccine front, just over 366,000 healthcare workers have now received their COVID-19 jab.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA