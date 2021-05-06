Zulu regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, to be laid to rest on Friday

Only close members of the Zulu and Swati royal families will be allowed to participate in the ceremony at the KwaKhangelamakengane palace in Nongoma.

JOHANNESBURG - Regent of the Zulu nation, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, is expected to be laid to rest in a private interment ceremony on Friday morning.

The 65-year-old queen passed away at a Johannesburg hospital last week.

Her mortal remains were transported to the royal palace in Nongoma on Wednesday and were welcomed by prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at the royal palace.

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu had apparently been battling ill health since 2016 - the cause of her death, though, has not been disclosed.

Buthelezi said that they expected to receive the results of a post-mortem examination in the coming week.

Queen Mantfombi’s special official memorial service has also been scheduled for Friday.

_EDITORS NOTE: Earlier today Eyewitness News published an article stating that Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu was laid to rest this morning in a private ceremony. We have since learnt that this is incorrect. We apologise for the error and have removed the article from our platforms. _

