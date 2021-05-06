Zulu regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, laid to rest in private ceremony

The third wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini was interred during a private ceremony attended only by close members of the Zulu and Swati royal families in the early hours of Thursday morning.

DURBAN - Regent of the Zulu nation, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu has been laid to rest.

The 65-year-old late queen passed away at a Johannesburg hospital last week and her mortal remains were transported to the royal palace in Nongoma on Wednesday.

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu had apparently been battling ill health since 2016.

In December 2017, her late husband, King Zwelithini, alleged that she had been poisoned.

However, the cause of her death has not yet been disclosed.

Prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said that they expected to receive the results of a post-mortem examination in the coming week.

An official memorial service in honour of the late Zulu queen has been scheduled for Friday.

