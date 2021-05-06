Zondo Commission hears collusion allegations against Bosasa executives

Kevin Wakeford has been testifying at the state capture commission where he accused former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi of trying to cover his tracks during his appearance before the commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Kevin Wakeford said former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi and former CFO Andries van Tonder were the only signatories for Bosasa payments and they colluded with service providers and used a close corporation to inflate payments to earn millions in commission.

Former Bosasa consultant Wakeford told the state capture commission that Agrizzi fabricated allegations of corruption against him because he was the only one who stood up to him about his racism and defrauding Bosasa.

Agrizzi told the commission that Wakeford played a role in extending the department of Home Affairs’ Lindela Repatriation Centre contract for Bosasa.

He added the former executive also had a hand in resolving a major tax issue with former Sars employee George Pappadakus in exchange for cement worth R600,000. But Wakeford says Agrizzi perjured himself and he was presenting what he knew to dispute his evidence.

'‘Payments were made on behalf of Agrizzi, his wife Debbie and van Tonder. It is because of schemes such as these that the liquidators issued letters of demand to Agrizzi and van Tonder for R91 million and R21 million respectively.”

Lawyers for the liquidators have warned the commission that some of Wakeford's testimony about their work was inaccurate.

