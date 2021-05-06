Go

WATCH LIVE: Lindani Myeni memorial service

The 29-year-old rugby player was killed by members of the Honolulu Police Department in Hawaii last month following an altercation.

A mourner attends the memorial service of Lindani Myeni on 6 May 2021 in Empangeni. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
A mourner attends the memorial service of Lindani Myeni on 6 May 2021 in Empangeni. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Family, friends of Lindani Myeni, as well as government dignitaries, have gathered in Empangeni for his memorial service.

