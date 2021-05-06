WATCH LIVE: Lindani Myeni memorial service
The 29-year-old rugby player was killed by members of the Honolulu Police Department in Hawaii last month following an altercation.
JOHANNESBURG - Family, friends of Lindani Myeni, as well as government dignitaries, have gathered in Empangeni for his memorial service.
LIVE STREAM | Lindani Myeni Memorial Service https://t.co/4sTTc3CTasKZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 6, 2021
