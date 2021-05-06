Wakeford: I had no influence on Bosasa bribes paid to Home Affairs consultant

Businessperson Kevin Wakeford was a turnaround advisor for then Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

JOHANNESBURG - Businessperson Kevin Wakeford said he had no influence in a decision by controversial facilities management company Bosasa to pay alleged bribes to Home Affairs consultant Aneel Rahadkhrishna.

He has denied allegations by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi that he influenced Home Affairs and Sars dealings with the company - even though it paid him R57,000 a month.

Wakeford was supposed to help Home Affairs save money on the Lindela contract as then Minister Mapisa-Nqakula’s advisor.

READ: Zondo commission hears collusion allegations against Bosasa executives

But Agrizzi said Wakeford advised the late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to pay Rahadkhrishna to make sure Bosasa won and those payments were made to a wine company and his wife.

“Mr Agrizzi’s evidence is that Mr Rahadkhrishna wanted R7 million, then he was laughed off. Then they decided to pay him in instalments and in some instances he says instead of paying you, they paid him. And also other payments were made to his wife having rendered services. It all looks like money is being hidden, doesn't it?,” said the evidence leader.

Agrizzi said Bosasa made more profit after their contract was renegotiated with Home Affairs.

But Wakeford said Agrizzi was a liar and the department saved millions.

