Transport operators will continue to feel effects of COVID-19 - Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday briefed MPs on mitigating the impact of the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the effects of the COVID-19 would continue to be experienced by operators in the transport and logistics industries.

Mbalula on Thursday briefed MPs on mitigating the impact of the pandemic.

He said the new normal would unfold in ways difficult to fully imagine.

Mbalula said the new normal would include higher hygiene standards and lower occupancy numbers on public transport, particularly in the largest segment, the minibus taxi industry.

Roads would also become busier at different times, as many office workers shift from commuting to working from home.

“The COVID-19 pandemic came at a time when economic activity in the transport, storage and logistics industries was already on a downward slide since 2016”.

Mbalula said the sector’s output performance mirrored the country’s GDP performance, as volumes were highly dependent on the output of the overall economy.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.