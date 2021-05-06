The ANC president is not suspended: Pule Mabe

The ANC spokesperson said suspended party secretary-general Ace Magashule could not act on his own to suspend the president.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has reiterated that Cyril Ramaphosa was not suspended as the party's president.

The ANC's suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule wrote a letter to Ramaphosa this week informing him of his suspension.

Ramaphosa has told the party's parliamentary caucus that he received this with shock and a measure of dismay.

Magashule is one of the party's leaders affected by the ANC's 2017 resolution to step aside or face suspension as he is accused of corruption.

Mabe says Magashule could not act on his own accord.

“We are a collective, the president or the deputy president alone does not constitute a collective. But the president along with other officials form a collective,” Mabe said.

Mabe said names were presented and a decision was taken by the national working committee to advise those who had not stepped-aside to be suspended. He added that members could not express their views unmandated by the organisation.

